Newsmaker of the Week // Mike Gular

Mike Gular won last Saturday’s Freedom 76’er at Grandview Speedway. The 2018 track champion spent most of the year racing at Orange County Fair Speedway instead of Grandview, racing at his former home track just once earlier in the year and again at this race. He won both.

The soft spoken Gular, a second generation racer, was just as consistent, just as effective at OCFS this year as he had been at Grandview the year before.

The obvious post-race question – are you coming back to Grandview in 2020 – was neither asked nor answered. This was not a night for weighty decisions, rather one to savor the success of winning one of the richest short track races around.

Mike Gular made off season news when he changed his Saturday night track. He has made news once again by ‘coming home’ and winning big.