This Week in AARN // September 24, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Bobby Santos Wins NASCAR Mod Tour Musket 250 At NHIS For Owner Dave Sapienza

Brian Montieth Earns $20,000 For Lincoln All Star 410 Dirt Classic; Reutzel Red Hot At Grove, Hagerstown

Max Blair, Shane Clanton & Darrell Lanigan Win WoO Late Model Eastern Swing Features

Super DIRT Series Shocker: Demetrios Drellos Upsets The Field At Albany-Saratoga

Mike Gular Returns Home, Wins Freedom 76’er At Grandview

New England SK Modified Racing Legend Bob Potter Dies At 77

Ban Over, Matt Sheppard Now Cleared To Run Outlaw 200 At Fulton

Kyle Reinhardt Recovering From Sprint Car Crash At Lincoln, Back Injury Ends Season