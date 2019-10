This Week in AARN // October 1, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Craig Lutz Outruns Justin Bonsignore, Doug Coby For First NASCAR Mod Tour Win In Stafford Fall Finale

Stewart Friesen Earns $53,000 Pay Day For Fonda 200 Score

Huge Lincoln Win For Ryan Smith Is His First For Mike Heffner 410 Team

Lance Dewease Tunes Up For Williams Grove National Open With Friday Win

Rich $15,000 Keystone Cup Late Model Win At Bedford Is All Rick Eckert’s

Matt Hirschman Scores Record Fifth Straight Win At Lake Erie Speedway In Race Of Champions

Ryan Watt, Rick Laubach Score Bridgeport Wins, End Of Five-Eighths Mile Near; Half-Mile Ready For 2020

Scott Dellinger Ends BAPS Super Sportsman Season On Winning Note

All Star Sprint Win In Eldora Finale Crowns Aaron Reutzel As Circuit Champ For Second Straight Year