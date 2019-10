This Week in AARN // October 8, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Super DIRT Week Is Here; AARN’s SDW Edition, At 104 Pages, Is Year’s Biggest & Best

Williams Grove National Open $65,000 Is Won, In A Dramatic Upset, By Brent Marks

Mike Maresca Pulls Off Shocking Upset To Take Fulton Speedway’s Outlaw 200, $20,000 Top Prize

After Two Year Win Drought, Kyle Larson Gets Mojo Back With NASCAR Cup Score At Dover Downs

Legends Of The Fall New Egypt Modified Biggie Is Billy Pauch, Jr.’s To Savor

Steve Davis Pockets $5,000-To-Win Sportsman Race At Accord Speedway

Rich Pittsburgher 100 Lucas Oil Late Model Event Captured By Veteran Don O’Neal

Sammy Swindell’s NEMA Midget Win At Lee Keeps Streak Of Winning Seasons Going To 49