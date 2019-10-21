Newsmaker of the Week // TJ Stutts

Readers of AARN, whether racers, owners, mechanics, promoters, officials or fans know how difficult it is to win. Winning in the rugged ranks of Central PA 410 Sprint racing is even more daunting.

How much more difficult must it have been for a racer who spent most the previous season working his way back from back and chest injuries – only to find out that he had contracted cancer?

TJ Stutts knows. His is the inspiring story of a man whose injury in race car saved his life by having his hidden ailment discovered in unrelated treatment. Saturday night’s emotions bursting from him and toward him in Port Royal Speedway’s Victory Lane will never be forgotten.

Such efforts transcend wins, handshakes and prize money deposits: TJ Stutts became a Newsmaker on the race track, and in life Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway!