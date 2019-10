This Week in AARN // October 22, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Matt Sheppard Back On Top Of SDS Points After Brockville Big Block Romp

Jeff Strunk Dodges ‘Traffic Jam’ To Win Thunder On The Hill Modified Finale

Lucas Wolfe Wins Dutch Hoag Memorial 360 Sprint Main At Outlaw Speedway

Steve Feels No Paine After $7,000 Big Block Mod Score In Outlaw Hoag Memorial

Crash Injured, Cancer Stricken 410 Driver TJ Stutts Cheered Wildly at Port Royal After Comeback Win

HBR, Jimmy Phelps Will Race New Bicknell In Easter States 200 At Orange County

Chad Layton All But Clinches First URC Drivers Title With Port Royal Victory

Richest Lucas Oil LM Race, A $100,000 Prize, Is Snared By WoO Regular Brandon Sheppard

Open Mod Clash At Bethel Motor Speedway Claimed By Skip LaPolt

Wall Stadium’s Mod Spooky Spectacular Is Taken By First Time ’19 Winner Andrew Krause