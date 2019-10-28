Newsmaker of the Week // Stewart Friesen

Stewy! After winning $10,000 Thursday night in the Hard Clay Finale Short Track Super Series race at Orange County Fair Speedway, Stewart Friesen flew to Martinsville, VA to practice, qualify and race the Halmar NASCAR Gander Outdoor Series Truck through Saturday afternoon. He then returned to OCFS to race a Small Block Saturday night (with modest success).

It was all but a prelude to Sunday’s Eastern States 200, the 58th running. Without qualifying, with a past winners provisional, Friesen started 44th and last in the field – and won going away. Where others had difficulty finding racing room, Friesen blasted by them, devastating the competition.

Even by Friesen’s spectacular standards, this was one to savor – a win of Newsmaking proportions!