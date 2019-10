This Week in AARN // October 29, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

From Last To First: Stewart Friesen Marches From 44th To Win 58th Running Of OCFS Eastern States 200

From Fourth To First: Chase Dowling Wins Tri Track Open Mod Series Seekonk 100 As Top Three Crash Off Final Turn

Donny Schatz Tightens World Of Outlaws Season Championship Race With Port Royal Friday Night Score

Matt Sheppard’s STSS North Region Title Clinch At OCFS Sets Him Up For $57,000 In Post-Season Bonuses

Duane Howard Invades New Egypt Speedway, Holds Off Track Champ Billy Pauch, Jr. To Claim All Star Cup

Jersey Boy Martin Truex, Jr. Is First To Advance To NASCAR Cup Finale At Homestead With Martinsville Win