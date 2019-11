This Week in AARN // November 12, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Brad Sweet Beats Donny Schatz To Win WoO Sprint Season Title; David Gravel Sweeps Charlotte Weekend Card

Mat Williamson Upsets Matt Sheppard To Win First Super DIRT Series Championship; Jimmy Phelps, Billy Decker Take Race Wins

Rick Laubach, Ryan Watt, JJ Grasso & Robbie Stillwaggon Win Bridgeport’s Last Races On Five-Eighths Track

Stewart Friesen To Contend For NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Championship In Homestead Friday After Clutch Phoenix Win

North-South Shootout At Hickory Motor Speedway Is Won By Southerner Burt Myers

Chris Madden, Jimmy Owens Are Charlotte World Finals Late Model Winners; Brandon Sheppard Is Runaway Points Champ

NWMT Championship Team Closes Up Shop, Driver Doug Coby Rideless, MSM Crew Chief Phil Moran At Liberty

Perris USAC Sprint Nationals Wins Claimed by Bacon, Bacon & Leary

Mansfield, Ohio Dirt Track Is Up For Sale