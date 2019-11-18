Newsmaker of the Week // Danny Dietrich

The last 410 Sprint race in the United States was on the docket this past Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway and when the checkered flag flew, it was over the hood of Danny Dietrich’s Gary Kauffman owned No. 48.

It capped a season for Dietrich with 15 overall wins, enough for ‘Double D’ to be rightfully regarded as the leader of the ‘PA Posse’. Nothing comes easily in 410 Sprint racing and when the wins flow, it’s something to savor.

In 90 days, 410 Sprints will roar to life once again in Central Pennsylvania and Danny Dietrich, then, as now, will be the region’s Newsmaker.