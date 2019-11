This Week in AARN // November 19, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Keith Hoffman Leaves Bridgeport, Heads To Mahoning Valley Speedway As Promoter

Danny Dietrich Wins Last 410 Sprint Race In The U.S. On Sat. At BAPS; Doug Hammaker Takes 358 Finale

Burt Myers Disqualified From North-South Shootout Mod Win For Of Soaked Tires; Andy Seuss Declared Winner

Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Matt Crafton Win NASCAR Championships In Homestead; Stewart Friesen’s Truck Bid Falls Short

Gary Mondschein All Done Promoting Vintage Race Meets; Newsletter To Continue

AARN’s Annual Car Builders Guide Pull Out Section Features Advice On What And Where To Buy, How To Manage Changing Rules

Tickets For Trenton, Syracuse Indoor Auto Racing Series To Go On Sale November 29; Allentown, Atlantic City Race Tickets Already Selling Briskly