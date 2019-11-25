Newsmaker of the Week // Thunder Mountain (NY) Speedway

No one saw this coming! Thunder Mountain (NY) Speedway, located just north of the Southern Tier of New York, announced this past week it was affiliating with DIRTcar for its 358 Modified and Sportsman classes, effective for the 2020 season.The DIRT alliance also means a switch to Hoosier tires. The track’s Modified class and its other divisions will not be under the DIRTcar sanctioning arrangement.

Under the ownership of the Spoonhower family, the track has been promoted by several entities in its recent history. Now, it’s forging ahead with a DIRTcar alliance.

In an off-season many felt would be one of status quo, Thunder Mountain Speedway has shaken the landscape by ‘going DIRT’ and, in the process, making Big News!