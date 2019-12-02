Newsmaker of the Week // Matt Hirschman

Matt Hirschman dominated one of the two Modified races he won at the annual Wall Stadium Turkey Derby last Saturday and lucked into another one.

It’s all in a weekend’s work for Hirschman, one of the highest percentage winners in any phase of the sport. His sweep of the two races was worth at least $11,000 as well as the prestige of dominating one of the highest profile race days in the sport.

Hirschman led the first race. a 150 lap Mod Tour event, from start to finish. In the 100 lap Wall Mod race, he drove past spinning and crashing cars to take the checkered flag first.

Matt Hirschman’s unconventional approach to asphalt Modified racing, picking and choosing his races carefully, once again paid rich dividends and once again made News!