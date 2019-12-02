This Week in AARN // December 3, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Matt Hirschman Sweeps Both Modified Features In Wall Stadium’s Annual Turkey Derby

Andy Bachetti Gobbles Loudest In Accord Speedway’s Annual Modified Test

Kyle Larson Soars To Popular Turkey Night Grand Prix USAC Midget Victory

Mahoning Valley Announces New Five Race ‘Hall Of Fame’ Multi-Divisional Series

Big 2019 Hit Fonda 200 $53,000-To-Win Race To Be Repeated In 2020

Halmar/Friesen NASCAR Truck Team Aligns With Kyle Busch Motorsports; To Run Toyota Trucks In 2020

Selinsgrove Speedway Inks USAC Silver Crown Race For Sat., Aug. 9, 2020

Brent Marks Joins CJB Motorsports 410 Sprint Team, Will Run True ‘Outlaw’ Schedule

Delaware Int. Announces Feb. 29 – Mar. 1 Dates For Rained Out 2019 State Championships