This Week in AARN // December 9, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Ryan Stillwaggon Assumes Presidency Of URC As Past Pres. Rick Weller Says ‘Farewell’At URC Banquet

Dave And Dale Blaney Visit Eastern Museum Of Motor Racing, Entertain Big Crowd

Checkered Flag Fan Club Banquet Continues Tradition; AARN Writer Ted Schmidt Receives Walt Chernokal Journalism Honor

Neil Bonnett’s Grandson Justin Seriously Injured In Pensacola Late Model Crash

Tri-Track Series Releases Six Race, Four Track Season Schedule

World Of Outlaws Sprints, Late Models, All Star Sprints, Lucas Late Models All Release 2020 Schedules

Chris Madden Scores Late Season DIRTcar Late Model Win In Tennessee

Wall Stadium Ends Season With Turkey Derby Day 3; Shanon Mongeau Comes Back From Monoxide Bout To Win

Ohio Short Track Draws 92 Four Cylinder Cars For ’Turkey Leg 150’, Winner Takes $2000 Payday

Kyle Petty to Attend Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Racecar & Trade Show as Featured Guest