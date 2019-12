This Week in AARN // December 17, 2019

TOP HEADLINES

Year End AARN Points Edition: Final Point Standings, Champions Stories Bring 2019 Racing Year, Publishing Season To Close; Next Issue Jan. 7, 2020

PRI Show In Indianapolis Draws Racing Industry Together To View, Share

Shellhammers Dirt Track To Run Weekly Saturday, Wednesday Programs

Kyle Petty To Appear At PPL Motorsports 2020 Show In January

Oswego Speedway Inks XMR Sportsman Modified Race For July 4 With New Promoter Jody London

Drydene Jumps Into World Of Outlaws Sprints, Late Models In Big Way; Jacob Allen, Scott Bloomquist, Chris Madden All Beneficiaries

Snowball Derby Reversal: Travis Braden, Not Stephen Masse Win Super Late Model 300 Lapper

Indoor Auto Racing Series Allentown PPL Center Events To Herald Beginning Of 2020

Florida Speedweeks Schedules Guide Set For All Tracks

Toyota Announces Entry Into The 410 Sprint Car Engine Building Market