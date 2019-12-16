Newsmaker of the Week // Toyota Racing Development

Once upon a time, the Offenhauser engine reigned supreme in Sprint Car racing. Then, the Small Block Chevy made inroads and the Offy was all done. That was in the early 1960s. And that’s how it has stayed – until 2019.

Ford now has a winning 410 Sprint engine, developed after two years of R&D and T&E.

Now, Toyota has announced entry into the market, and with the success TRD has had with Midget engines, can Sprint engine wins be far behind?

It’s a thought every 410 Sprint Car team is wondering about – and at the PRI Show last weekend in Indianapolis, where Toyota dropped its bombshell, it was a Newsmaker!