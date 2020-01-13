This Week in AARN // January 14, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

PPB Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show Goes This Weekend At Greater Phila. Expo Center

Thompson Drivers, Owners Face Edict: Race For Less Money Or Don’t Race At All

Lancaster Speedway, Race Of Champions Promoter At Odds Over Prize Money Payments; Skotnicki Out, Legal Action Threatened

Hoosier Cale Thomas Tapped As New Driver Of John Trone No. 39 410 Sprint Car

Toyota’s 410 Sprint Motor Building Plans Have Sprint Car Racing Community On Edge

EMPA Convention Inducts Racing Greats, Honors Top Season Achievers, Salutes Top Writers & Photographers

Thirty-Fourth Annual Chili Bowl Gets Underway Monday; Strong Northeastern Contingent Seeking Victory

Pocono Raceway President Outlines Strategy For NASCAR Cup Double Header Weekend