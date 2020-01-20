Newsmaker of the Week // Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson makes no bones about the fact he races NASCAR Cup cars for a living but races Sprint Cars and Midgets for fun.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma past week, Larson won his first Chili Bowl after several years of trying, reigning as ‘King Of The Slidejob’ when he hustled by Christopher Bell for the lead, then protected his line on late restarts to prevail.

Larson has been invincible in this off-season, winning in the United States and abroad. To make the win even sweeter, Larson won the ‘Bowl’ in a car he owns.

His post race excitement was enhanced by a series of near-misses he had endured in this race over the years. On this night, Larson went the distance, dazzling Chili Bowl fans in the process.

Larson, a high profile racer, won the Chili Bowl, a high profile race, and that’s a combination that makes News!