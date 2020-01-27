Newsmaker of the Week // Airborne Speedway

When it was announced several months ago by Plattsburgh’s Airborne Speedway track owners Jamie Atkins and Steve Fuller that they would not operate the track in 2019, there were fears that the venerable north country oval was done for good.

And it might have been had Lebanon Valley and Albany-Saratoga Speedway owner Howard Commander not come to the rescue.

Last week, Commander made public his signing of a one year lease to operate Airborne with an option to buy. Sportsman Modifieds will be the main class and will run weekly. A Super DIRT Series date is likely. Commander said his endeavor is more philanthropic than financially motivated but his proven record of success is undeniable.

In an age when tracks are closing and promoters of all ages are getting out, venerable Commander, in expanding his race track empire, is bucking the trend and making News.