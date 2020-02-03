Newsmaker of the Week // Andy Jankowiak

Any time Andy Jankowiak is an entrant in an auto race, he’s sure to be the center of attention, one way or another. Intense and charismatic, Jankowiak was at his absolute best inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall this past weekend, dominating practice, setting fast time in time trials, and winning his A-Main Qualifier.

The next night, he marched from eighth to fourth in the Dash that determined starting spots for the Classic, advanced from a fourth place start to the lead in four laps, then commanded the last 36 circuits to win for the second year in a row. His winning car was of his own design, and Andy J constantly tinkered with it.Post-race, he praised his rivals, saluted race organizers, and partied long and hard into the early morning hours with the winners’ trophy.

Andy Jankowiak grabbed the spotlight in Atlantic City last weekend, never let go of it, and in the process, became, once again, a Newsmaker!