This Week in AARN // February 11, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Area Auto Racing News Racing Safety Issue Spotlights New Products, New Industry Thinking, Fresh Competitor Perspectives On Hot Button Issue

Stewart Friesen Wins Two Of Three Sunshine Nationals All Tech Mod Mains; Erick Rudolph Cops $10,000 To Win Finale

RPM Promoters Workshops Honor Eldora’s Roger Slack As Auto Racing Promoter Of The Year

Bronson Speedway Modified Race Draws Just Six Cars; Matt Hirschman Wins, Event Future In Doubt

After Brad Sweet, Aaron Reutzel, Donny Schatz, Sweet (Again), and Logan Schuchart Take Volusia 410 Wins; WoO Late Models, Super DIRT Series Mods Move In This Week

Mason Zeigler Shocks Lucas Oil LM Squad At East Bay With Spectacular Fri. Night Win; Brandon Sheppard Wins Three, Devin Moran, Tim McCreadie Also Score; Davenport Grabs Lake City Lucas Solo Main

‘Bashfest’ At Daytona: Whole Field Crashes At Least Once; Eric Jones Wins In Toyota With Hood Flapping In Breeze

Hendry Co. Speedway Is Mark Smith’s 360 Sprint Playground, Goes Two-For-Two