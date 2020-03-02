Newsmaker of the Week // Tom Deery

The news came like a bolt out of the blue: World Racing Group executive Tom Deery, a 14 year veteran of service to the dirt track racing conglomerate, was out, just like that. In the aftermath of his departure. no one was saying a whole lot about anything.

Questions abound. Who will be Deery’s successor? Where is Deery heading, if anywhere? Why now, after a very successful Volusia Speedway Park meet and with the whole season ready to get started? With no answers, there’s only speculation.

And with speculation, Tom Deery, unwelcome though it may be, is a Newsmaker.