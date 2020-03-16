Newsmaker of the Week // Coronavirus (COVID-19)

In time, the racing world will look back on the term COVID-19 and put it in its rightful place – in the dust bin of history’s great inconveniences.

This past weekend, and looking ahead to this coming one, the nation and world are being shaken to the core by an unseen plague that has the potential to linger.For the little corner of the universe that auto racing occupies, events were canceled or postponed on a scale not seen since the onset of World War II. A few promoters opted to forge ahead and race anyway.

COVID-19 has permeated all aspects of society and racing is, like it or not, a part of something greater than itself.

How long COVID-19 is here and what lies ahead is anyone’s guess. As long as it persists, it’s a worldwide Newsmaker.