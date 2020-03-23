Newsmaker of the Week // Bridgeport Motorsports Park

Late last summer, Doug Rose, whose racing involvement included a partnership at Action Track USA Speedway, purchased Bridgeport Speedway. He promptly tore down two of the three tracks on the property including the venerable 5/8ths mile that had been there from the start. Then launched a bold new action plan.

Rose built a 4/10s mile, high banked clay oval and had been ready to host practice last Saturday until COVID-19 derailed his intentions.

Doug Rose is a man of action, and he proved that by building a new track over the winter that was race ready, on schedule. For underwriting, spearheading and physically building Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Doug Rose is undeniably AARN’s Newsmaker Of The Week For Tuesday, March 24, 2020