This Week in AARN // March 24, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Work At Waterford Speedbowl Moving Forward, Racing Forecast For 2020 Though No Opening Date Yet Projected

Doug Rose’s New Bridgeport Is Built And Ready For Racing

COVID-19 Brings Halt Racing Worldwide As Cancelations Pile Up, Fears Mount

NWMT Driver Matt Swanson Readies For Fifth Season Driving Iconco Boehler Ole’ Blue No. 3

Rolling Wheels Attracts Potential Ownership Group To Take Including Freedom’s Bob Reis