Feature Winners: March 31 – April 6, 2020

|
MARCH 31 Thru APRIL 6
|
BAPS, Newberrytown, PA
|(Sat.) POSTPONED
|
Grandview, PA
|(Sat.) POSTPONED
|
Lincoln, PA
|(Sat.) POSTPONED
|
Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Sat.) POSTPONED
|
New Egypt, NJ
|(Sat.) POSTPONED, TBA
|
Port Royal, PA
|(Sat.) POSTPONED
|
Selinsgrove, PA
|(Sat.) POSTPONED
|
USAC East: Williams Grove, PA
|(Fri.) CANCELLED
|
Williams Grove, PA
|(Fri.) CANCELLED
|
Woodhull, NY
|(Sat.) Practice POSTONED Until April 11
|
* * * * *
|* * * * *
|
FUTURE DATES or TBA (TO BE ANNOUNCED)
|
ARCA:
|POSTPONED until May 3, TBA
|
Attica, OH
|Season opener POSTPONED until at least April 10
|
Bridgeport, NJ:
|Season opener POSTPONED, TBA
|
Delaware International, DE: Battle of Bay for RUSH LMs APRIL 15 CANCELLED
|
DIRTcar Big-Block Mod Series
|Can-Am, NY Opener April 11 POSTPONED, new date TBA
|
Fonda, NY
|Opening Day POSTPONED To SATURDAY, May 2
|
Fulton, NY: Highbank Holdup, April 24, 25 CANCELLED
|
Georgetown, DE: Battle of Bay for RUSH LMs APRIL 16 CANCELLED
|
Formula One
|Season Opener POSTPONED TO June 14 in Montreal
|
Indianapolis, IN:
|INDY 500 POSTPONED to Sunday, August 23rd
|IndyCar race on road course POSTPONED to July 4th (NASCAR Brickyard weekend)
|
Lucas Oil Late Model Series
|Racing POSTPONED to May 8th Atomic Speedway, Chillicothe, OH
|
Merrittville, ONT
|Racing POSTPONED until May 2
|
NASCAR: Cup, Xfinity, Trucks, Mod Tour
|POSTPONED to MAY 8-12, MARTINSVILLE, VA
|
NHRA National Series:
|Racing POSTPONED to Gainesville, FL, June 5 –
|7
|
Orange County, NY
|Season opener POSTPONED to Saturday May 2nd
|
Outlaw, Dundee, NY
|All events POSTPONED through April
|
Path Valley, PA
|SEASON ON HOLD
|
Potomac, MD
|SEASON ON HOLD, Battle of Bay for RUSH LMs APRIL 17 CANCELLED
|
STSS North
|Orange County, NY, April 19th POSTPONED, new date TBA
|Next event Five Mile Point, NY, Sunday May 3
|
STSS South
|Port Royal, PA, March 22 POSTPONED to October 18
|Next event Delaware International April 29
|
Stafford, CT
|Season opener POSTPONED to May 22
|NAPA Spring Sizzler POSTPONED to May 30-31
|
Thompson, CT
|Icebreaker Weekend POSTPONED to May 15-18
|
Tri-Track Mod Series
|May 2 opener at Monadnock, NH POSTPONED to May 9
|
USAC:
|National Sprint and Midget racing POSTPONED until April 26
|
USCS 360 Sprints:
|SCHEDULE ON HOLD, TBA
|
Waynesfield, OH
|March 27th opener POSTPONED
|
Winchester, VA
|Battle of Bay for RUSH LMs APRIL 18 CANCELLED
|
World Of Outlaw Late Model:
|Season POSTPONED until Richmond, KY April 24
|
World of Outlaw Sprint:
|Season POSTPONED until Vado, NM April 24, 25