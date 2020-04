Feature Winners: April 7 – April 13, 2020

ALL EVENTS POSTPONED BY COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

FUTURE DATES or TBA (TO BE ANNOUNCED)

All Star Sprints: Next Event May 1

ARCA: POSTPONED until May 3, TBA

Attica, OH SEASON ON HOLD

BAPS, Newberrytown, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Bridgeport, NJ: SEASON ON HOLD

Delaware International, DE: Battle of Bay APRIL 15 CANCELLED

DIRTcar Big-Block Mod Series Can-Am, NY April 11 POSTPONED

Fonda, NY POSTPONED To SATURDAY, May 2

Fulton, NY: Highbank Holdup, April 24, 25 CANCELLED

Georgetown, DE: Battle of Bay APRIL 16 CANCELLED

Grandview, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Formula One POSTPONED TO June 14 in Montreal

Fremont, OH April CANCELLED

Hidden Valley, PA Practice POSTPONED, opener May 2

Indianapolis, IN: INDY 500 POSTPONED to Sunday, August 23rd

IndyCar race on road course POSTPONED to July 4th

Lincoln, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Lucas Oil Late Model Series POSTPONED to May 1st

Mahoning Valley, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Merrittville, ONT POSTPONED until May 2

NASCAR: Cup, Xfinity, Trucks, Mod Tour POSTPONED to TBA

New Egypt, NJ (Sat.) Opener POSTPONED to May 2

New Hampshire, NH Northeast ACT, PASS Classic POSTPONED to May 9

NHRA National Series: POSTPONED to Gainesville, FL, June 7

Orange County, NY POSTPONED to Saturday May 2nd

Outlaw, Dundee, NY POSTPONED through April

Path Valley, PA SEASON ON HOLD

Port Royal, PA POSTPONED to MAY 2

Potomac, MD SEASON ON HOLD, Battle of Bay APRIL 17 CANCELLED

Ransomville, NY SEASON ON HOLD

Selinsgrove, PA April 11 CANCELLED, Next Event April 26

STSS North Orange County, NY, April 19th POSTPONED

Next event Five Mile Point, NY, Sunday May 3

STSS South Port Royal, PA, March 22 POSTPONED to October 18

Next event Delaware International April 29

Stafford, CT Season opener POSTPONED to May 22

NAPA Spring Sizzler POSTPONED to May 30-31

Thompson, CT Icebreaker POSTPONED to May 15-18

Tri-Track Mod Series May 2 at Monadnock, NH POSTPONED to May 9

USAC National Sprint /Midget POSTPONED until April 26

USCS 360 Sprints: SEASON ON HOLD

Wall Stadium, NJ POSTPONED until May 16

Waynesfield, OH SEASON ON HOLD

Winchester, VA Battle of Bay APRIL 18 CANCELLED

Williams Grove, PA SEASON ON HOLD

World Of Outlaw Late Model: POSTPONED until Richmond, KY April 24