Newsmaker of the Week // Land of Legends

The world of business is all about taking calculated risks, and no one knows that more than Paul Cole, who is chomping at the bit to get his third year of racing operations up and running at Land Of Legends Speedway in upstate New York.

Cole is hosting a practice Saturday, operating with the best guidance he can summon in order to open, albeit on a limited basis. It’s a courageous stance and one that every other promoter in the country will be watching next Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020.

Forward thinking, and at once compliant and defiant, Land Of Legends promoter Paul Cole is Area Auto Racing News’ Newsmaker For The Week Of Tuesday, April 21.