This Week in AARN // April 21, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Land Of Legends Promoter Paul Cole Is Running Practice Next Saturday, May 2, 2020

Lebanon Valley’s Commander Vows To Get Racing Going Again; Asks For Help From Racers, Fans

Best Ever: Brett Hearn Gets Nod For NE Mod Hall Of Fame After Unparalleled Career That’s Not Over Yet

Sunoco, VP Loaded Up With Race Gas Inventory; Wait For Season To Get Back Up And Running

Andy Seuss, Chris Our Sit Tight As Xfinity Driver Brett Moffitt Recovers From Motocross Wreck; Seuss Buys Modified

Racing Mourns The Passing Of Hoosier Tire’s Bob Summers, Photographer JJ Lane, Racers Ron John Koczon, Bobbie Adamson, Ed Ortiz.

A Race In Pennsylvania: Phil Levering Wins Deep Creek Flash Race On Makeshift Track In Southeastern PA