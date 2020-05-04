Newsmaker of the Week // Brandon Overton

In a year when few races have been completed, Brandon Overton has distinguished himself far above the rest. After sweeping a pair of February races in Georgia, Overton ran three straight Super Late Model races, worst finish, fifth at Tri County (NC) Speedway.

That was just a warmup. The next night, Overton won at Lancaster (SC) Speedway, then took the top prize, the $10,000 Palmetto Invitational at Cherokee (GA) Speedway with a bold last lap pass. In a year unlike any other, the 29-year old Georgian is building a career season – and making headlines!