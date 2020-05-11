This Week in AARN // May 12, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Selinsgrove’s ‘Posse Unleashed’ 410 Race Opener Postponed After Governor’s Office Reverses Course

Short Track Super Series Promoter Brett Deyo Announced Two Race Mini- Series For Mods In North Carolina

Roaring Knob Runs Sat. Practice, Sun. Late Model Race With Fans In Grandstands

Ageless Billy Moyer Cruises To Open Comp Super Late Model Win In Pevely, Missouri

Lucas Oil Late Model Series Forced To Adjust Amended Schedule Again

David Gravel Takes Knoxville World Of Outlaws Invitational 410 Victory; Tyler Courtney Takes St. Francois 410 Main Next Night

Penn Can Practice Interrupted By Visit From Police, Weekend Practices, May 22 Opener Said To Be Good To Go

Defiant Indiana Speedway Operator Served With Court Order To Prevent Planned Racetrack