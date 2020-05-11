This Week in AARN // May 12, 2020

Selinsgrove’s ‘Posse Unleashed’ 410 Race Opener Postponed After Governor’s Office Reverses Course
Short Track Super Series Promoter Brett Deyo Announced Two Race Mini- Series For Mods In North Carolina
Roaring Knob Runs Sat. Practice, Sun. Late Model Race With Fans In Grandstands
Ageless Billy Moyer Cruises To Open Comp Super Late Model Win In Pevely, Missouri
Lucas Oil Late Model Series Forced To Adjust Amended Schedule Again
David Gravel Takes Knoxville World Of Outlaws Invitational 410 Victory; Tyler Courtney Takes St. Francois 410 Main Next Night
Penn Can Practice Interrupted By Visit From Police, Weekend Practices, May 22 Opener Said To Be Good To Go
Defiant Indiana Speedway Operator Served With Court Order To Prevent Planned Racetrack