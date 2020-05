This Week in AARN // May 19, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Mark Smith Sweeps Southern Raceway USCS 360 Sprint Weekend In Florida

Jimmy Owens Dominates Super Late Races In Miss., Tennessee

Jackson Motorplex Fri. 410 Sprint Race To Brad Sweet; Sat. Wet

US Motorsports Association Gains Traction, Opens New Jersey, Ohio Chapters, Lobbies For Key PA House Bill

Hickory Gets Back On Track, Josh Berry Sweeps LMSC Twin Bill

Cedar Lake Speedway Opening Weekend Marred By School Bus Race Accident Fatal To Track Worker

Brett Deyo Adds Third STSS South Race At Cherokee Speedway

Roaring Knob Roars Again Greenwood Valley’s Micro & Kart Opener Packed With Cars

Chatham Speedway Promoter Jerry Hobson To Run $10,000-To-Win Dirt Modified Race May 30 In Louisiana

NASCAR Cup Gets Back In Gear At Darlington With New Race Procedures, No Fans