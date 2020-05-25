Newsmaker of the Week // Lincoln Speedway

Lincoln Speedway is the heart of Central Pennsylvania’s 410 Sprint Car country. Top teams call the region home. The Adams County oval is most always the first track to open and among the last to close.

It’s well-managed, draws well, and the racing is top shelf. Its ownership lets the on-track action do its talking.

This past Monday, Lincoln’s owners decided to run a race without explicit state permission. Fans had to sign waivers to get in. Once in the gates, fans were supposed to be masked and observe social distancing.

Lincoln Speedway’s owners stood up, did it, made it happen. Whether the bold decision to race will be seen as a guiding light of the best of the American spirit, or a careless foray into the unknown, remains to be seen.

In this, they are Newsmakers.