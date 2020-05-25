This Week in AARN // May 26, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Lincoln Monday 410 Sprint Race Seen As Industry Bellweather; Fans Sign Waiver To Get In

Dirt Tracks In New York State Can Open June 1 – But Without Fans

Deyo Does It! STSS Promoter Pulls Off Three Race Modified Southern Tour, Friesen Takes Two, Richie Pratt, Jr. Grabs Huge Middle Race Win

Pevely WoO Sprint Full Points Race Wins Earned By Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson

Penn Can Gets It In With Big Crowd, Huge Fields In Rain Dated Race; Dave Marcuccilli Wins Mod Season Opener

Defiant Ace Speedway Promoter Packs The House With Bowman-Gray Modifieds, Late Models

NASCAR Gets Back Racing With Three Cup Races Within A Week, Harvick, Hamlin, Keselowski All Win

Drake Troutman Earns Late Model Opener Victory As Potomac Speedway Opens Maryland Season

Jimmy Owens, Kyle Bronson, Josh Richards Take Golden Isles Lucas LM Races; Ricky Weiss, RickyThornton, Jr. Win WoO LM Mains