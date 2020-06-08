Feature Winners: June 9 – 15, 2020

Ace, NC
 (Mod)
(LM)
Albany-Saratoga, NY
 (Mod)
All Star Sprints:
 Oktaha, OK (Tues.)
Devil's Bowl, TX (Wed.)
Admore, OK (Thurs.)
Wichita Falls, TX (Fri.)
Kilgore, TX (Sat.)
Chatham, LA (Sun.)
Atomic, OH
 (410 Sprints)
Attica, OH
(410 Sprints)
 
 (LM)
BAPS, PA
 (410 Sprints)
(Super Sportsman)
Bedford, PA
 (LM)
Big Diamond, PA
 (358 Mod)
Delaware International, DE
 (Fri., Mod)
(LM)
Fonda, NY
 (Sun., Mod)
Georgetown, DE
 (Sat., Mod)
Granite State LM: Claremont, NH
Hagerstown, MD (LM)
Jennerstown, PA
 (LM)
Land of Legends, NY (Mod)
Lebanon Valley, NY (Mod)
Lincoln, PA
(410 Sprints)
(358 Sprints)
Mahoning Valley, PA
 (Mod)
(LM)
NASCAR: Martinsville, VA
 (Wed.,Cup)
NASCAR: Homestead, FL
 (Cup)
(Xfinity)
(Trucks)
Orange County, NY
 (Mod)
Outlaw, NY
 (Mod)
Path Valley, PA
 (LM)
Penn Can, PA
 (Mod)
Potomac, MD
 (LM)
Roaring Knob, PA
 (LM)
Selinsgrove, PA
 (Fri., 410 Sprints)
(Sat., SLM)
(Sat., Super Sportsman)
The Hill, PA
(IMCA Mod)
Thunder Mountain, NY
 (Mod)
(DIRTcar 358 Mod)
Tyler County, WV (LM)
Tri-City, PA (Pro Stocks)
(358 Mod)
Wayne County, OH
 (LM)
Winchester, VA
 (LM)
World of Outlaw Sprints: Knoxville, IA
(Fri.)
(Sat.)
World of Outlaw Late Models: Bulls Gap, TN
 (Fri.)
(Sat.)