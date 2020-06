This Week in AARN // June 9, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Lance Dewease Cruises To BAPS 410 Sprint Win

Late Race Outside Charge At OCFS Earns Stewart Friesen Big Block ‘Horton Tribute 43’ Victory

Rick Laubach Races To BAPS 358 Modified Victory In Division Debut

Tim McCreadie’s Eldora ‘Stream’ UMP Late Model Score Worth $50,000

Joey Grammes’ Penn Can Colsten Memorial Triumph Unleashed Sea Of Emotions

Tri City Speedway Reopens After Being Closed For Nearly Ten Years; Tim Shaffer Nabs Popular 410 Sprint Win

Matt Sheppard Claims STSS Potomac Modified Victory

Sixty-Three Years Young, Pat Ward Claims Land Of Legends Big Block Season Opener

Alan Johnson’s Outlaw Speedway Big Block Win Extends Personal Win Streak To 46 Years

Brad Sweet, Justin Grant Sweep WoO, USAC Sprint Weekends

David Schilling Is Surprise Thunder Mountain Speedway Modified Opener Winner

Jennerstown Gets Open; Late Model Ace Garry Wiltrout Is Glad They Did