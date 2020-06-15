Newsmaker of the Week // Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson is on a roll!

Since unceremoniously leaving NASCAR, Larson has been tearing up the nation’s 410 Sprint Car tracks. This past week, the native Californian won All Star races on Monday and Wednesday in Oklahoma and Texas, then drove into Knoxville, Iowa for the World Of Outlaws return and took both of the Friday and Saturday night races there too.

That’s four wins in a week with two sanctioning bodies. Nobody does that!

Nobody unless you’re Kyle Larson, AARN’s Newsmaker Of The Week for all the right reasons!