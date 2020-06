This Week in AARN // June 16, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Jimmy Blewett Wins Mahoning Valley Peepers Yerger Memorial In First Time At Track

Mike Wagner, Anthony Macri Claim Weekend Port Royal 410 Sprint Headliners.

OCFS Big Block, Small Block Sweep For Anthony Perrego

Jared Umbenhauer Outduels Craig VonDohren In Big Diamond Season Opener Thriller

Fredde Rahmer Gets Two: Snares Selinsgrove, Lincoln 410 Sprint Mains

‘Posse Men’ Brock Zearfoss, Danny Dietrich Earn All Star Sprint Wins In Midwest

Rick Laubach’s Georgetown Deron Rust Memorial Score Comes In Front Of Packed House

Derick Quade Doubles In Late Models; Bags Potomac, Hagerstown Features Back To Back

Off To Super Start, Super Sportsman Star Kenny Edkin Takes Two More

NY Capital District Goes Racing, Mike Mahaney, Kenny Tremont Claim Malta, Leb Val Gold

Stewart Friesen Returns From Homestead To Win Fonda Speedway Sunday Night Modified Opener

NASCAR Announces All Star Race Move From Charlotte To Bristol