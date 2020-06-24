Feature Winners: June 23 – 29, 2020

|
ACT: Star, NH
|Albany-Saratoga, NY
|(Mod)
|All Star Sprint: Bulls Gap TN
|(Sat.)
|(Sun.)
|ARCA West: Salt Lake City, UT
|ASCS 360 Sprint:
|Caney, KS (Thur.)
|Little Rock, AR (Sat.)
|ATQMRA: Mahoning Valley, PA
|Attica, OH
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|BAPS, PA
|(Super Sport)
|(358 LM)
|Bear Ridge, VT
|(Mod)
|(Midget)
|Bedford, PA
|(LM)
|Bethel, NY
|(Mod)
|(Dirt Sport)
|Big Diamond, PA
|(358 Mod)
|
Bridgeport, NJ
|(Sun., Mod)
|Can Am, NY
|(358 Mod)
|Claremont, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|Clinton Co., PA
|(LM)
|Cornwall, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|Delaware Int., DE
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|Devil’s Bowl, VT
|(Sport Mod)
|Eriez. PA
|(LM)
|Evans Mills, NY
|(Mod)
|Evergreen, PA
|(Tour Mod)
|(Mod)
|Five Mile Point, NY
|(Mod)
|Genesee, NY
|(LM)
|Glen Ridge, NY
|(SportMod)
|Grandview, PA
|(358 Mod)
|Hagerstown, MD
|(LM)
|Hidden Valley, PA
|(LM)
|Hudson, NH
|(LM)
|Humberstone, ONT
|(Sport Mod)
|Hummingbird, PA
|(LM)
|Jennerstown, PA
|(LM)
|Knoxville, IA
|(410 Sprint)
|(360 Sprint)
|Kutztown, PA
|(SpeedSTR)
|Land Of Legends, NY
|(Mod)
|Lebanon Valley, NY
|(Mod)
|(SBM)
|Lucas Oil LM:
|Seymour TN (Fri)
|Talladega, AL (Sat.)
|Mahoning Valley, PA
|(Mod)
|(LM)
|Mercer, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(Mod)
|Merrittville, ONT
|(358 Mod)
|Monadnock, NH
|(Sport Mod)
|MSCS 360 Sprint: Haubstadt, IN
|(Sat.)
|Must See Sprint:
|Berlin, MI
|NASCAR: Long Pond, PA
|(Sun., Cup)
|(Sat., Cup)
|(Sun., Xfinity)
|(Sat., Truck)
|(Fri., ARCA)
|NHRA:
|(Top Fuel)
|(Funny Car)
|(Pro Stock)
|(Pro Bike):
|Ohsweken, ONT
|(360 Sprint)
|Orange County, NY
|(Mod)
|(SBM)
|Outlaw, NY
|(Mod)
|
* * * * *
|* * * * *
|
PA Speedweek:
|410 Sprint Cars
|
:Williams Grove, PA (Fri.)
|Lincoln, PA (Sat.)
|Selinsgrove, PA (Sun.)
|Lincoln, PA (Mon.)
|
* * * * *
|* * * * *
|Path Valley. PA
|(358 LM)
|Penn Can, PA
|(Mod)
|Potomac, MD
|(LM)
|POWRi Midget: Okla City, OK
|(Sat.)
|Race Of Champions: Lake Erie, PA
|(Fri., SST Mods)
|(Sat. Mods)
|Skyline, NY
|(SportMod)
|Southern Super Series: Pensicola, FL
|Star, NH
|(Ltd. Supermod)
|(LM)
|Thunder Mountain, NY
|(Mod)
|(358 Mod)
|Thunder Mountain, PA
|(LM)
|Thunder Road, VT
|(LM)
|Trail-Way, PA
|(358 Sprint)
|Tri City, PA
|(410 Sprint)
|(LM)
|Tyler County, WV
|(LM)
|URC 360 Sprint: Selnsgrove, PA
|(Sat.)
|USAC Sprint: Plymouth, IN
|(Fri.)
|Lake Odessa, MI
|(Sat.)
|USAC EC Sprint: Fonda, NY
|(Sat.)
|Utica-Rome, NY
|(358 Mod)
|Wayne County, OH
|(Sprint)
|(LM)
|Winchester, VA
|(LM)
|World Of Outlaw LM: Lernerville, PA
|(Thur.)
|(Fr.)
|(Sat.)
|World Of Outlaw Sprint:Jackson, MN
|(Thur.)
|(Fri.)
|(Sat.)