Newsmaker of the Week / / PA Speedweek

PA Speedweek 2020 is well underway, with races run off Friday at Williams Grove, Saturday and Monday at Lincoln and Sunday at Selinsgrove. Lance Dewease won at the Grove, Danny Dietrich at Lincoln Saturday and Selinsgrove Sunday and Rico Abreu broke up the Posse domination with a popular Monday night Lincoln win.

Crowds? Huge! Fields of cars? Off the charts! There’s no question about it, PA Speedweek just keeps getting bigger every year. With four races run and five more to go, it’s entirely possible that PA Speedweek 2020 will be next week’s Area Auto Racing News Newsmaker Of The Week too!