This Week in AARN // June 30, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Matt Hirschman’s RoC Modified Lake Erie Romp Is Sixth Straight; Takes Evergreen Next Day

Mark Smith Claims Selinsgrove Speedway ‘Kramer Kup’ 360 Sprint Race For Fifth Time

Billy Pauch, Jr. Opens Action Track USA SpeedSTR Season With Resounding Victory

New Bridgeport Opener A Big Success; Ryan Godown Nabs Thrilling Win

Lincoln & Selinsgrove Speedweek Wins For Danny Dietrich; Lance Dewease Opens 30th PA Speedweek With Grove Score

Craig Von Dohren Sweeps Big Diamond, Grandview 358 Modified Weekend Features

Stafford Springs Gets Connecticut Open; Keith Rocco Claims SK Mod Inaugural

Rich Firecracker 100 At Lernerville Worth $30,000 To WoO LM Shoe Cade Dillard

Huge OCFS Big Block Upset: Dillon Steuer Holds Off Mahaney, Perrego, Friesen & Sheppard To Earn Improbable Victory

Mat Williamson Wins Malta Friday, Returns To Canada Next Morning

Jeff Heotzler Drives Alton Palmer Mod To Fonda Big Block Victory In Team’s First Start

NY Judge Strikes Down Governor Cuomo Gathring Restriction Provisions; NY Promoters Emboldened