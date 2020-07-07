Newsmaker of the Week / / Kyle Larson

He came, he saw, he conquered.

That’s the legacy Kyle Larson leaves behind after utterly dominating the last half of PA Speedweek 2020, winning four of the last five features, clinching the Series title early, and doing it handily.



It wasn’t for lack of competition. The PA Posse is legendary in its own right as formidable against outsiders. Yet this this PA Speedweek was all Larson’s, with four wins at Grandview, Hagerstown, Williams Grove, and Port Royal and no finish in nine races worse than sixth.