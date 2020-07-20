This Week in AARN // July 21, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Kyle Larson Returns East, Sweeps All Star Double Header At Williams Grove, Port Royal

Billy Pauch Claims Bridgeport Mod Victory; Tim Buckwalter Injured In Huge, Controversial Crash

In Stafford’s First Open Mod Sat. Race, Marcello Rufrano Scores Upset Victory

At Bedford, LM Driver Jim McBee Wins First Feature In 25 Years

Carson Macedo Invades Lincoln, Claims $10,000-To-Win 410 Sprint Race

Matt Sheppard Wins, Drive-In Viewing Section Ordered Closed On Race Night, At OCFS

Billy Pauch, Jr. Races Hard For BAPS Short Track Super Series Victory

Kyle Sheldon Is Surprise Big Block Mod Winner At Lebanon Valley

Adam Carberry Claims First Career URC Sprint Win At Grandview

Gregg Satterlee Collects Big Win In BAPS Super Late Model Race