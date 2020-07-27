This Week in AARN // July 28, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

PA WoO Sprint Four Race Swing Swept By Series Regulars Schatz, Haudenshild, Stewart & Gravel

Matt Hirschman Takes Tri Track Open Mod Series Star Speedway Victory

Last NJ Track Opens, Derek Hopkinson Bags Wall Stadium Modified Feature

New Yorker Erick Rudolph Invades Western PA Dirt Tracks, Goes Three-For-Three

At Selinsgrove, Jason Shultz Scores First Career 410 Sprint Win

Alex Yankowski Upsets Big Diamond 358 Modified Field

Sandusky’s ISMA Supermodified Hy Miler Nationals Is All Mike Ordway’s

Billy Pauch Takes Second Straight Bridgeport Modified Checkered On New Track

Veteran Wade Hendrickson Gets First New Egypt Modified Feature Win In Nine Years

Logan Seavey, CJ Leary Off To Quick Indiana Sprint Week Starts

Super DIRT Week 2020 Remains On Schedule, Tentatively, At Oswego

Brett Haus Wins First Career Lebanon Valley Big Block Feature