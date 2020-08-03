This Week in AARN // August 4, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

Super Stewy: Friesen Wins Super DIRTcar Series Bridgeport Opener, Albany, Fonda, Five Mile, All In Six Days

Dynamite Danny: Dietrich Sweeps 410 Weekend; Wins Grove, Lincoln, Trail-Way

Brett Kressley’s Forrest Rogers Grandview Modified Win Worth $10,000

Orange County Fair Speedway Dark; Will Remain Closed Until Drive-In Section Viewing Is Restored

NASCAR Whelen Mod Tout White Mountain Stop Yields New Owner-Driver Doug Coby First Win

Matt Hirschman Wins Doug Hoffman Memorial At Mahoning With Hoffman’s Old Car Number

Super SpeedSTR Sub Steven Drevicki Goes Back To Back At Kutztown, Bridgeport First Two Nights In Car

Back To His Roots: Jimmy Blewett Wins Modified Feature At Wall Stadium

Dominick Buffalino Rebounds From Savage Bridgeport Accident To New Egypt Victory Lane

Matt Sheppard Wins Fourth Straight Big Block Feature At OCFS