Newsmaker of the Week // Shane Cottle

The Bill Holland Classic for USAC Silver Crown Cars Sunday night at Selinsgrove Speedway was looking for all the world like a green-to-checkered romp for fast time trialer CJ Leary. But lurking in the wings was Shane Cottle. Cottle had time trialed second slowest with a misfire. He blew a tire at the 45-lap mark of the 74-lap feature, pitted, got back out, went to the rear, and went to work.

He got all the way up to second, caught a break with a late race caution, then swept by Leary on a green-white-checkered finish, with his fresher tire making the difference. The successful two lap sprint at the end carried Cottle to an $8,100 payday at the end of an improbable ride.

From hopelessly behind, to ahead when it counted, Shane Cottle defied the odds, won big and made News.