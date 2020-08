This Week in AARN // August 25, 2020

TOP HEADLINES

World Of Outlaws LM PA Swing Pays Off For Brandon Sheppard (Twice), Dennis Erb, Jr.

Anthony Macri Wins Port Royal $10,000 Dream, Blane Heimbach, Logan Wagner Take 410 Sprint Wins On Same Night

Craig Lutz Races To NASCAR Whelen Modified Touring Series Victory At Jennerstown

New York ‘No Fans’ Executive Order Extended To Mid-September; Events Being Cancelled

Ron John Koczon Dirt Modified Classic At New Egypt: Jimmy Blewett Breaks, Dominick Buffalino Wins

Matt Hirschman Takes Third Straight Mahoning Valley Hall Of Fame Series Checkered Flag

Rob Pitcher Earns Lebanon Valley Big Block Mod Finale Win, Andy Bachetti Is Track Champion

Kyle Larson Continues Win Spree: Two WoO Sprint Scores, USAC Silver Crown Hoosier 100 Triumph

Takuma Sato Wins 104th Running, First Fanless, Indianapolis 500

DIRTcar Late Model Summer Nationals 45-Race Tour Ends; Brian Shirley Takes Series Championship

New England Late Model Ace Frankie Eldridge Wins Tenth Straight At Lee, USA Speedway

Knoxville Raceway Cancels Remainder of 2020 Racing Season