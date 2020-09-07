Newsmaker of the Week // Ryan Watt

Big wins hadn’t been coming with nearly the frequency as in recent years for Dirt Modified driver Ryan Watt. Part of it, of course, is that there haven’t been as many opportunities. But some good chances had been unfulfilled this year too.

Watt turned his 2020 season completely around Sunday night at Big Diamond Raceway when he led 71 of the 72 laps of the prestigious Coalcracker 358 Modified race, earning $17,000 in purse money and lots of extras including lap money. When Watt wins, it’s a win for the driver and the crew chief, one and the same as an aggressive wheelman and an old-school, hands-on perfectionist.

In the biggest regional race this past weekend, Watt dominated, regaining his standing as a man to beat – and as a Newsmaker!