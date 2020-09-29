This Week in AARN // September 29, 2020

Anthony Macri Unbeatable In Nace Memorial Selinsgrove National Open, Pockets $20,000

For Eighth Time And Sixth Year In A Row, Matt Hirschman Wins Race Of Champions Modified 250

Ron Silk Races To Second NASCAR Mod Tour 2020 Win In Only NWMT Race Of Year At Stafford

Dramatic Late Race Charge Carries Stewart Friesen To ‘King Of The Can’ Victory, Claims Short Track Super Series North Region Riches Too

Danny Serrano Mod 100 At Bridgeport Falls To Weather Sunday; New Date To Be Announced

Briggs Danner Comes Up Big In First USAC East Coast Sprint Start

The Doctor – Danny Johnson – Makes Second Outlaw Speedway Victory Lane House Call

Mike Lysakowski Leaves Jennerstown, Hired As General Manager Of Lernerville Speedway

Third Generation Asphalt Modified Racer Jack Ely, Jr. Wins Wall Stadium Modified Feature In Second Start In Iconic Barney Motorsports Car

Demetrios Drellos Salvages Devils Bowl Sport Mod Season Title Despite Flip, Penalty

NASCAR Cup Title Battle Heats Up, Kurt Busch Wins At Las Vegas